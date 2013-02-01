Around the League

Presented By

Roger Goodell expresses regrets about bounty scandal

Published: Feb 01, 2013 at 05:46 AM

NEW ORLEANS -- It was just a matter of time before the question was asked.

During his state of the union address on Thursday, in the city where his controversial decision-making process made him public enemy No. 1, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was asked if he had any regrets about how he handled the New Orleans Saints bounty investigation.

Before he replied, Goodell chose to clarify one especially strong belief.

"Well, let me just let me take a moment and get back to, make sure everyone is clear and on the record. There is no question that there was a bounty program in place for three years," Goodell said. "I think that is bad for the players, for the game and I think the message is incredibly clear. And I don't believe bounties are going to be part of football moving forward. That's good for everybody. So I do think that message has come through clear."

"As it relates to the regrets, I think my biggest regret is that we aren't all recognizing that this is a collective responsibility to get them out of the game and make the game safer," he said. "Clearly, the teams, the NFL, the coaching staffs, executives and players, we all share that responsibility. And that's what I regret that I wasn't able to make that point clearly enough with the union and others. But that is something that we're going to be incredibly relentless on."

In December, former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue -- appointed by Goodell for a second round of player appeals -- vacated the suspensions of four players tied to the Saints' bounty program. Tagliabue said at the time that Goodell had found himself in an "impossible" spot, explaining that the controversy was "overshadowing everything Roger had accomplished in terms of emphasizing player safety."

At the height of the bounty scandal, pictures of Goodell were posted in restaurants throughout New Orleans with the message, "Do not serve this man." Goodell was asked about the city's hospitality toward him this week.

"I couldn't feel more welcome here. When you look back at it, my picture was in every restaurant, I had a float in the Mardi Gras parade, we got a voodoo doll," he said, drawing laughs.

"I'm serious, the people here have been incredible."

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter @DanHanzus.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW