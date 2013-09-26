Roger Goodell discusses NFL's season structure, player safety

» Goodell said his comment in an interview two weeks ago -- in which he said, if the Washington Redskins name offends even one person, the NFL has to listen -- should not be interpreted as a shift in his position from a letter he sent to several members of Congress in June, in which he defended the name. In recent weeks, the Washington Post's editorial page called the name a racial slur that no longer should be tolerated, and several prominent writers and outlets said they no longer will use the name.