Roger Goodell: Beyonce was not cause of power outage

NEW ORLEANS -- No, it wasn't Beyonce's fault.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke Monday morning about the power outage during Super Bowl XLVII, confirming that Sunday's halftime show had nothing to do with the power going out at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, delaying the game for 34 minutes.
"There's no indication at all that the halftime show had anything to do with this," Goodell said.
Goodell said the problem was something that can be fixed and prepared for. The league still is investigating the causes of the outage. The commissioner lauded the job New Orleans did as a host city and indicated the power outage would not hurt the city's chances of getting another Super Bowl in the future.
The Superdome, meanwhile, confirmed that Beyonce's halftime show ran on generated power that was not using the power inside the stadium.
But the power outage provided some of the strangest, most unsettling moments of an unforgettably crazySuper Bowl. The embarrassing incident will always be associated with this game, but it's hard to see any lasting problems. It looks like a freak occurrence that is unlikely to happen again.