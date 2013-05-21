Around the League

Presented By

Roger Goodell: 2014 NFL Draft to be held in May

Published: May 21, 2013 at 10:27 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

The NFL draft is staying at Radio City Music Hall in 2014, sometime in May. After that, all bets are off.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell indicated Tuesday that the league is taking a harder look at moving out of the venue after 2014, and possibly out of New York entirely.

"If we want to move the draft back into the April period, we're going to have to look at other alternatives. Other cities, other venues," Goodell said at the NFL Spring Meeting.

Goodell confirmed the draft will be moved back to May because of a scheduling conflict; it could May 8-10 or May 15-17. Radio City Music Hall now is planning a spring show that could conflict with the draft's timing for years to come. Goodell said he wouldn't expect to revisit New York locations the league has used in the past.

"We haven't found the location in New York that meets our requirements and where we think we can continue to grow the event," Goodell said. "If we do, that will be one of the alternatives. I think one of the things we have to do at some point is start looking at other cities."

I love the draft in New York. It just makes sense. But economic realities -- and some wayward Rockettes -- matter a lot more.

Here's what else we learned at Goodell's press briefing in Boston:

  1. The league will award Super Bowl LII next year in May.
  1. The focus at the NFL Spring Meeting was clear: It was on the stadiums. We knew Super Bowl L and LI were awarded to San Francisco and Houston, respectively, in large part because of their new stadiums, but the conversation went beyond that.

"We spent a great deal of time on the stadium experience," Goodell told reporters Tuesday.

The league also approved a multiyear agreement with Microsoft in an effort to enhance the game for teams and fans. The league approved the Atlanta Falcons' new stadium, and renovations for the Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers' homes. Goodell wants to "solve the wi-fi" problem around the league.

Stadiums that are not state of the art, like Miami's Sun Life Stadium, are being left behind.

"I did have a few owners who expressed to me privately that the condition of the stadium was an important factor," Goodell said in reference to South Florida's failed Super Bowl bids.

  1. The NFL sees "great benefits" in moving the NFL Scouting Combine to later and potentially could move the start of the league year. Goodell said the league currently is in negotiations with the NFL Players Association about the issue. Goodell confirmed it's fair to say only the starting date of the league year has to be negotiated with the union.
  1. Goodell said there will be continuing discussions on expanding the NFL playoffs, but those talks didn't take place this week.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW