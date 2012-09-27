Rodney Hudson of Kansas City Chiefs lost for season

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without Rodney Hudson for the rest of the season after their starting center broke his leg in Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints, the team reported.
Hudson was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, and that means changes ahead for a Chiefs' offensive line that helped Jamaal Charles rush for 233 yards against the New Orleans defense. Ryan Lilja is expected to take over the center position with Jeff Allen stepping into his spot at left guard.
"I was comfortable at my position," Lilja told The Kansas City Star. "But on the offensive line you have to be able to play more than one position. It's too bad about Rodney, but it happens all the time so you've got to be ready."
The Chiefs went out and signed veteran linemen Bryan Mattison and Russ Hochstein, a pair of spot starters. Hochstein spent seven seasons with the New England Patriots and three with the Denver Broncos, starting 36 games along the way. Mattison started 13 games over the past two years with the Baltimore Ravens and St. Louis Rams.
This is one of the best offensive fronts in the league and Hudson -- their second-round draft pick in 2011 -- was being brought along as one of the line's younger players. It only adds pressure to coach Romeo Crennel's task of making the Chiefs competitive in the AFC West.