Rodgers to Sherman: I hope you get work this year

The Green Bay Packers sacrificed No. 3 receiver Jarrett Boykin in the season opener, refusing to throw in All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman's general direction.
When Aaron Rodgers met Sherman for post-game handshakes, he told the Seattle Seahawks star to get used to living on an island.
"I think I said, 'I hope you get some work this year,' " Rodgers said on his ESPN Milwaukee radio show Tuesday. "By that point, I knew that we hadn't really looked to his side or thrown to his side, and I just said that to him, and I think we kind of laughed about it and went on the way."
While teammate Byron Maxwell was targeted 11 times, Sherman was one of two starting cornerbacks (Tarrell Brown, Raiders) not to see a single throw in their territory last week, per Pro Football Focus.
Sherman has emerged as the successor to Nnamdi Asomugha (2006-2008) and Darrelle Revis (2009-2011) as the NFL's legitimate shutdown cornerback.
Over their past four games going back to last season's playoffs, the Seahawks have held Colin Kaepernick, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers to a combined 931 yards (6.25 per attempt) and a 4:5 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
They are not going to change what is working to maximum efficiency against the best the NFL has to offer at quarterback.
The onus is on opposing offensive coordinators to find a way to swing the pendulum back in their favor.
