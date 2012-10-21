Rodgers rolls; Packers' defense rocks Rams

ST. LOUIS -- Aaron Rodgers threw for 342 yards and three touchdowns, and the Green Bay Packers' depleted defense flourished on the road, handing the St. Louis Rams their first home loss with a 30-20 victory Sunday.
Randall Cobb caught two touchdown passes, and Jordy Nelson had eight receptions for a season-best 122 yards for the Packers (4-3), who brought a huge contingent of cheeseheads that was just as loud as the home fans and chanted "Go, Pack, Go!" during the Rams' final possession.
Packers rookie Casey Hayward made his first start in place of injured safety Sam Shields and intercepted his fourth pass in three games.
The Packers ended the Houston Texans' unbeaten start last week but had alternated losses and wins through the first six weeks of the season. Rodgers was 30-of-37 passing against the Rams for his fourth 300-yard game this season.
