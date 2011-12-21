Rodgers doesn't want to hear about blueprints and good losses

Rodgers also is aware of the notion that the pressure now is off the Packers because perfection no longer is an option, and he doesn't like that, either. Rodgers, you see, comes from the Vince Lombardi School of Philosophy, where "winning is not a sometime thing, it's an all-the-time thing." So as popular as the theory is that falling to the sub-.500 Chiefs was somehow a "good loss" for Green Bay, Rodgers isn't buying it.