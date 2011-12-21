Around the League

Rodgers doesn't want to hear about blueprints and good losses

Published: Dec 21, 2011 at 01:32 PM

Aaron Rodgers doesn't want to hear the nonsense anymore, so cut the crap already, all right?

Yes, the Chiefs upset the Packers 19-14 last week to ruin their run at perfection. But this idea that Kansas City somehow exposed Green Bay and provided a blueprint for playoff teams to beat them, well, Rodgers has four words for that.

"I think it's baloney," Rodgers said, according to the team's official website. Then he continued.

"Other teams have played similar style of coverages and ideas of rushing four and dropping seven, or rushing three and dropping eight, or playing man with two high safeties," said Rodgers, the Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year. "We beat those teams. We just didn't execute very well. They did. They controlled the football. They didn't turn it over to our defense.

"I don't care who's playing who, that's a recipe for success."

Rodgers also is aware of the notion that the pressure now is off the Packers because perfection no longer is an option, and he doesn't like that, either. Rodgers, you see, comes from the Vince Lombardi School of Philosophy, where "winning is not a sometime thing, it's an all-the-time thing." So as popular as the theory is that falling to the sub-.500 Chiefs was somehow a "good loss" for Green Bay, Rodgers isn't buying it.

"I don't know what that means," Rodgers said. "I really don't. I think Vince Lombardi once said, 'You show me ... a person who's OK with losing, and I'll show you a loser.' Something to that effect. I've never been OK with losing."

Take a look at the video, and you can tell Rodgers is only irked by these notions -- for now. If the questions persist, though, then Rodgers could become angry. Defenses facing him in the playoffs probably wouldn't like him when he's angry.

