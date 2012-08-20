Rodgers-Cromartie, Chung suffer shoulder injuries

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie is the latest prominent Philadelphia Eagles player to leave Monday night's 27-17 win over the New England Patriots with an injury.
Rodgers-Cromartie wanted to return to the game but was held out by the coaching staff, Eagles coach Andy Reidsaid after the game.
Rodgers-Cromartie's injury came shortly after Eagles quarterback Michael Vick was forced out of the game with a rib injury. X-rays came back negative.
On the Patriots' side, safety Patrick Chung was forced out of the game, also with a shoulder injury. Chung appeared to be shaken up after making a tackle on Eagles running back LeSean McCoy in the first quarter.
Chung is a vital piece of the Patriots' secondary, though he wasn't among the group of notable players whom coach Bill Belichick rested Monday night.
UPDATE: NFL Network and NFL.com's Ian Rapoport tweeted that Chung's injury was "nothing serious" and the safety was held out as a precaution.