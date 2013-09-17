Rodger Saffold likely out this week for St. Louis Rams

St. Louis Rams right tackle Rodger Saffold left the second quarter of Sunday's matchup against the Atlanta Falcons with a left knee injury. He didn't return to the game and left the stadium on crutches.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Saffold suffered a sprained MCL, according to a person informed of the injury. The offensive lineman will avoid surgery.
Saffold's status is week to week, depending on his healing process, and he is almost certain to miss this week's game against the Dallas Cowboys, according to Rapoport.
The fourth-year pro already had been dealing with an MCL issue on the same knee, and his most recent injury exasperated the situation. Saffold wears knee braces, which helped minimize the damage of the new injury.
It's another bump in the road for Saffold, who moved from the left side of the offensive line prior to this season. The tackle hasn't played in more than 10 games in one season since 2010 -- his rookie year -- missing 13 games over the last two seasons. He was sidelined early in the preseason with a shoulder injury.