Rodger Saffold joins Oakland Raiders on 5-year deal

After losing left tackle Jared Veldheer to the Cardinals, McKenzie added offensive linemanRodger Saffold on a five-year, $42.5 million contract, NFL Media's Albert Breer reported Tuesday.
It's a downgrade in demonstrated production, athletic ability and durability for Dennis Allen's team.
Although Saffold has held his own on Sam Bradford's blindside, he's missed time with multiple knee injuries, a neck injury, a dislocated shoulder and a torn pectoral since 2011, playing 31 of a possible 48 games over that span.
Unless Veldheer served notice that he would never sign a long-term contract in Oakland, it's our belief McKenzie would have been better served keeping him under the franchise tag.
Even with Saffold under contract, McKenzie should still be looking for upgrades at right tackle and left guard. No general manager has a lengthier shopping list this offseason.
