Roddy White, Victor Cruz trade some smack talk

Atlanta Falcons receiver Roddy White chuckled at the implication that the New York Giants tandem of Victor Cruz and Hakeem Nicks might be better than he and Julio Jones. The question was asked by NFL Network analyst Michael Irvin in an interview that will air on "GameDay Morning" on Sunday.
"Victor Cruz is a lot more of a slot receiver; the big boys play on the outside," White said. Cruz's response: Kiss the ring, trick.
"I couldn't care less about what anybody else has to say," Cruz told The Star-Ledger. "I got a ring back at home. I don't care about what Roddy White has to say."
The "scoreboard" reply never gets old, even if White has a point. The Falcons pair are the best duo in the NFL right now. As duos go, the Giants' crew has an edge on the Cowboys' Dez Bryant and Miles Austin. The Eagles' Jeremy Maclin and DeSean Jackson would probably like to be in that conversation.
If we're talking about an entire receiving corps, the Green Bay Packers (Greg Jennings, Jordy Nelson, Jermichael Finley, James Jones, Randall Cobb), Detroit Lions (Calvin Johnson, Nate Burleson, Titus Young, Brandon Pettigrew) and New Orleans Saints (Jimmy Graham, Darren Sproles, Marques Colston, Devery Henderson, Lance Moore) have legit claims.
There's one clear winner in the one competition that truly matters: best commercial. Jennings is the run-away champion with his Old Spice ads.
So, there's that.