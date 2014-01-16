Roddy White: Seattle Seahawks are 'front-runners'

Seattle Seahawks defensive back Richard Sherman has earned a reputation as one of the league's friskiest trash talkers.
He backed up his words this season with a league-leading eight picks and the top opposing passer rating of any cornerback in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus. Still, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Roddy White insists Sherman's gift for gab is overstated.
"The funny part is he talks through hand signals and gestures," White told NFL Media's Dave Dameshek on Tuesday. "Not really too much in the game, unless he makes a play. Other than that, he doesn't really say a lot. The Seahawks -- not to say anything bad about them -- they're front-runners. ... When they're winning and everything's going good, they jump around. They yell and scream. But when they're not winning, then there's not too much of that going on."
In case you've forgotten, White and Sherman have a history of bad blood dating back to last offseason, when the cornerback called the wideout an "easy matchup" and a "product" of Atlanta's system.
White fired back in June, telling NFL Network that Sherman "talks too much," saying: "He would actually be the first guy that I would want to face."
Roddy will have to wait. His Falcons crash-landed this season while Sherman and the Seahawks will host Sunday's NFC Championship Game at CenturyLink Field. Having won 16 of their last 17 at home, Seattle remains a strong bet to play front-runner again -- unless the San Francisco 49ers are in the mood to play spoiler.