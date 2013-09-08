Roddy White playing for Falcons; Asante Samuel out

Roddy White never has missed a game during his eight-year career with the Atlanta Falcons, a trend that won't be interrupted Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.
NFL Media's Jeff Darlington reported Sunday that the veteran receiver will play through the pain of a sprained ankle, according to a team source. The Falcons also expect cornerback Asante Samuel to suit up, but his thigh injury makes him a game-time decision, according to Darlington.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport later confirmed White will be ready to go.
He's no stranger to the injury list, but White always comes through. Add Julio Jones to the mix, and the Falcons house one of the NFL's most explosive receiving duos. After White tweaked his ankle during the preseason, Jones picked up the slack with ease, becoming even more dangerous in the passing game.
We cited this Falcons-Saints tilt as one of our must-see games on Friday's Around the League Podcast. Atlanta's high-octane air attack still makes it the favorites in the NFC South, but Saints coach Sean Payton and his ever-reliable passer, Drew Brees, have the tools on offense to go point for point on Sunday.