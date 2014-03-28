Roddy White makes good on Twitter debt with fan

We came down hard on the Atlanta Falcons wide receiver last week after he reneged on a playful NCAA Tournament bet with a fan on Twitter.
White initially promised Dylan Hoyt a Falcons season ticket if 14th-seeded Mercer knocked off Duke. But after the Bears stunned the Blue Devils, the pass-catcher announced that Hoyt would get nothing more than one lowly game ticket to see the Falcons take on the Bears.
That didn't play well with the kangaroo court, but this will:
Hoyt tweeted this week that he was fine with White shrinking the terms of the deal, but the receiver's revised offer has gained the Falcon a fan for life:
You've done good, Mr. White. You've done good.
