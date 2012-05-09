Roddy White insists former players 'killing our game'

The brisk pace of this year's NFL offseason suggests the term itself has run its course: There is no offseason.
Super Bowl XLVI gave way to dramas surrounding Peyton Manning, Tim Tebow and Andrew Luck. On a more troubling level, we've been flooded with information -- some of it surprising -- about the violent nature of pro football.
From the Saints' "bounty" scandal to an uptick in research over player concussions and post-career trauma and physical ailments, we're finding out more about the underbelly of the game than ever before. Former players are coming forward with lawsuits describing the effects of years of play, and today's stars face safety-tilted rule changes that some believe could eliminate the sport altogether.