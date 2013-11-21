Roddy White, Falcons expected to reach extension

Coach Mike Smith and general manager Thomas Dimitroff aren't the only long-running members of the Atlanta Falcons with secure futures.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday's edition of NFL Network's "NFL Total Access Kickoff" that both the Falcons and wide receiver Roddy White expect to hammer out a "reasonable" long-term extension in the offseason.
The Falcons do not expect to have salary-cap issues in 2014, but extending White would presumably lower his $6.3 million cap figure in the final year of his contract. In the midst of his worst season since becoming a full-time starter in 2007, White will pick up his last big signing bonus as he enters the back-nine of his career.
Whereas White's next contract seems like a fait accompli, the front office has yet to start talks with Julio Jones, per Rapoport, who will enter the final season of his rookie contract next season. As the team's best player and one of the top young skill-position players in the league, Jones likely will take aim at the eight-year, $128.5 million contract signed by Larry Fitzgerald in 2011.
Although the Falcons arguably have been the NFL's biggest disappointment this season, NFL Media columnist Michael Silver reports owner Arthur Blank expects Smith and Dimitroff to "rectify this with a vengeance" next season.
Toward that end, Blank is committed to spending big in a critical offseason as Dimitroff is tasked with rebuilding both the offensive and defensive lines.
