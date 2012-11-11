Roddy White: Atlanta Falcons eye Saints' secondary

The Atlanta Falcons receiver said this week that the food is the only thing he likes about the city of New Orleans. Now he's talking about the Saints' secondary.
Darlington: Coaches lack loyalty
White made an appearance on NFL Network's "First on the Field" on Sunday morning ahead of the NFC South matchup and said one thing needs to happen for the Falcons to be successful.
"We just got to go out there and hope that we get that same coverage that they was giving Philly," White said. "I was watching the Philadelphia film and I'm like, 'Wow!' These guys sit out here and play man-to-man coverage all day, oh man we're going to have a field day."
The Saints actually had their best defensive day of the year against the Eagles and held them to a 13 points. That defense has allowed 471.2 yards per game to rank dead last in the league in total defense
"We've been talking about winning 'em all, but we've got to take it one game at a time," White said with a laugh. "We're going to be 1-0 this week."