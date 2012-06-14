Rocky McIntosh draws interest from St. Louis Rams

The Rams probably have the weakest-looking outside linebacker group in football. It only makes sense that they would sign the best-looking free-agent outside linebacker still on the market.
Rams coach Jeff Fisherwould like to get free agent Rocky McIntosh under contract "relatively quickly" according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, after McIntosh participated in Rams minicamp on a tryout basis Wednesday.
(Signing him shouldn't be too hard. There's a reason he doesn't have a job now.)
A second-round pick with the Redskins in 2006, McIntosh started for most of his six years in Washington. He's had a number of knee injuries in his career, but he could have a chance to start in St. Louis where free-agent pickups like Jo-Lonn Dunbar and Mario Haggan are being counted on for big roles.
The Rams did a nice job upgrading the secondary this offseason. The defensive line is dangerous. The linebacker group will basically have to wait until next year.