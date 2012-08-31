Roberto Wallace, Chris Hogan among Dolphins' cuts

The struggles of the Miami Dolphins' wide receivers have been an ongoing theme on HBO's "Hard Knocks." On Friday, the team finally decided whom to cut loose.
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Deion Branch was just one of Friday's many releases.
Roberto Wallace, who lined up as a starter after Chad Johnson's departure, was released. Wallace was derisively dubbed "ankle weights" by one coach.
Sixth-round draft pick B.J. Cunningham and Clyde Gates, a mid-round draft pick from last year, also were let go. Chris Hogan, called "7-11" because he's always open, was released, too. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Hogan on the Dolphins' practice squad.
Linebackers Gary Guyton, Jamal Westerman and Cameron Collins also have been released. One of our favorite "Hard Knocks" players, Jarrell Root, was waived/injured.