Around the League

Presented By

Robert Quinn tops preseason list of best edge rushers

Published: Jul 23, 2014 at 08:50 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Throughout the summer, Around The League will roll out the power rankings for each specific position. Click here for comprehensive rankings for other positions.

Top pass rushers are among the NFL's most highly valued assets, as evidenced by the franchise tags applied to Greg Hardy and Brian Orakpo in addition to Jason Worilds' transition tag. Teams simply don't allow under-30 sack artists to hit the open market.

These rankings include outside linebackers in "3-4" defenses and defensive ends in "4-3" schemes. J.J. Watt, who moves around the defensive line and does a good portion of his damage on the interior, will be on a future list with the rest of the 3-4 ends such as Muhammad Wilkerson and Cameron Jordan.

Likewise, Von Miller is a well-rounded strong-side linebacker, who does a lot more than rush the passer. He has already been ranked with the "4-3" linebackers on a previous list.

If Watt and Miller weren't ticketed for different categories, they would join Robert Quinn as the headliners in these rankings.

Without further ado, let's rank the best edge rushers.

All-Pros:Robert Quinn, Cameron Wake, Aldon Smith, Robert Mathis, DeMarcus Ware, Clay Matthews

Quinn's speed ranks with the early-career versions of Jevon Kearse and Dwight Freeney as the best we've witnessed from a defensive end. He and Mathis are masters of the strip sack, combining for 17 forced fumbles last season. As Gregg Rosenthal recently pointed out, Wake might be the NFL's best pass rusher since the start of the 2010 season. His should be a household name.

Smith might be on the sidelines with a suspension once the season kicks off, but it's hard to find fault with his on-field work. He's averaged a sack per game since entering the league in 2012. Mathis was a Defensive Player of the Year finalist last season at age 32. That bodes well for Ware's bounce-back prospects at age 31. Before a nagging quadriceps injury rendered him ineffective, Ware still displayed his trademark lightning-quick first step early last season.

Matthews' effectiveness waned last season while playing through a thumb injury. He has Defensive Player of the Year potential in a revamped and suddenly loadedPackers defense.

Pro Bowl players:Mario Williams, Justin Houston, Greg Hardy, Charles Johnson, Tamba Hali, Brian Orakpo, Terrell Suggs

Williams was unstoppable early last season with 11 sacks in the first half of the season, only to be outplayed by Jerry Hughes down the stretch. The Chiefs' defense allowed a scant 16 points per game with Houston in the lineup last season versus 25 when he was sidelined with an elbow injury for five games. He has piled up 21 sacks in his last 27 games.

Hardy and Johnson are the NFL's premier defensive-end tandem. This season might be Hali's swan song in Kansas City. He will carry a $12 million salary-cap figure in 2015, and the Chiefs will have impressive rookieDee Ford primed for a bigger role. Orakpo and Suggs don't get to the quarterback as much as the other high-end pass rushers, but they offer the stoutest run defense of the bunch.

Next level:Chandler Jones, Chris Long, Elvis Dumervil, Michael Bennett, Lamarr Houston, Junior Galette, Michael Johnson, Carlos Dunlap, Jared Allen, Trent Cole, Ryan Kerrigan

Bill Belichick's All-22 breakdowns from the 2013 season leave no doubt as to Jones' importance to the Patriots defense. Long is one-fourth of the most dominant defensive line in football. Dumervil has been good for a dozen sacks per season since entering the league.

Bennett is the best player in Seattle's disruptive defensive-line rotation. Houston and Galette each showed flashes of Pro Bowl potential in breakout 2013 seasons. Johnson stuffs the run as well as any pass rusher. Dunlap will be charged with converting more of his hurries into sacks now that Johnson is out of the picture in Cincinnati. Allen and Cole remain highly effective as they embark on the decline phase of their careers. Kerrigan isn't a star, but he's good for 8.0 sacks annually.

Plus starters:Jason Worilds, Justin Tuck, Ahmad Brooks, Brian Robison, Jabaal Sheard, Julius Peppers, John Abraham, Cliff Avril, Olivier Vernon, Dwight Freeney

Worilds is coming off one of the great contract-year pushes of recent memory, racking up seven sacks and 20 quarterback hits in the final eight games of 2013. Tuck mirrored that second-half production in his own contract push. Robison outplayed Jared Allen in Minnesota last season. Sheard did the same to a more expensive Paul Kruger in Cleveland.

Peppers and Abraham are no longer difference-makers, but still remain valuable. Avril had a legitimate claim for MVP of Super Bowl XLVIII. Vernon quietly emerged as a quality pass rusher, posting 11.5 sacks while holding off Dion Jordan in 2013. Freeney tormented TexansPro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown early last season, only to go down with a quadriceps injury. He's going to be relegated to a situational role in his age-34 season.

Solid starters:Jason Pierre-Paul, LaMarr Woodley, Everson Griffen, Paul Kruger, Jerry Hughes, Rob Ninkovich, Connor Barwin, Malik Jackson, Derrick Morgan, Chris Clemons, Shaun Phillips, Willie Young

JPP was in the top tier two years ago, but back troubles have sapped his explosiveness. The Giants defense desperately needs him to return to pre-injury form, just as the Raiders need the early-career version of Woodley. Griffen is a candidate to "make the leap" in Mike Zimmer's Vikings defense. Kruger was a free-agent bust in his first season with the Browns. Ninkovich is underrated for his run-stuffing abiliity. Morgan is a questionable fit in Ray Horton's 3-4 defense that will also feature Phillips.

Potential vs. production:Brandon Graham, Ezekiel Ansah, Jarvis Jones, Dion Jordan, Melvin Ingram, Quinton Coples, Andre BranchBarkevious Mingo, Shea McClellin, Bjoern Werner, Margus Hunt, Damontre Moore, Nick Perry, Whitney Mercilus, William Gholston

Graham would be a candidate for double digits sacks if he escaped Philadelphia for a team with a 4-3 defense. Ansah's bull rush has resident ATL Lions fan Kevin Patra excited for his 2014 prospects. Ingram helped key a defensive turnaround in San Diego down the stretch. Branch finally showed signs of fulfilling his second-round pedigree, generating five sacks in the final six games of last season.

Grab bag:Osi Umenyiora, Jason Jones, Jarret Johnson, Courtney Upshaw, Adrian Clayborn, Robert Ayers, Calvin Pace, George Selvie, Erik Walden, Mike Neal, Matt Shaughnessy, Kamerion Wimbley, Mathias Kiwanuka, Kroy Biermann, Victor Butler, Anthony Spencer

Umenyiora left a lot to be desired as Atlanta's top pass rusher last season. Johnson and Upshaw are run-defense specialists, Clayborn has not lived up to expectations in Tampa. Biermann, Butler and Spencer are wild cards coming off major injuries.

Impact rookies:Jadeveon Clowney, Dee Ford, Marcus Smith, Demarcus Lawrence, Jeremiah Attaochu, Kony Ealy

In the latest "Around The League Podcast" the guys offer up their personal top 10 lists on the eve of the "Top 100" finale.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.