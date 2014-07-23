Robert Quinn tops preseason list of best edge rushers

Bennett is the best player in Seattle's disruptive defensive-line rotation. Houston and Galette each showed flashes of Pro Bowl potential in breakout 2013 seasons. Johnson stuffs the run as well as any pass rusher. Dunlap will be charged with converting more of his hurries into sacks now that Johnson is out of the picture in Cincinnati. Allen and Cole remain highly effective as they embark on the decline phase of their careers. Kerrigan isn't a star, but he's good for 8.0 sacks annually.