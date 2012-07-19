Robert Quinn of St. Louis Rams charged with DWI

Another NFL first-round draft pick was arrested last week. We just didn't know about it.
The Florissant, Mo., Police Department confirmed to NFL.com and NFL Network that Robert Quinn was involved in a single-car accident on an exit ramp on I-270 at 5:38 a.m. on July 10. Quinn was determined to be intoxicated and was arrested. He cooperated fully with police.
Quinn was charged, through the Florissant Municipal Court, with driving while intoxicated, according to a press release from the police.
In addition to the drunken-driving charge, Quinn has also been charged with failure to exercise a high degree of care, and with having no insurance. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 11, Anna Davis, a clerk for the municipal court in Florissant, told the Associated Press.
The No. 14 overall draft pick in 2011, Quinn came on strong late last year after a quiet start to his rookie season. He's expected to be a key part of the St. Louis Rams' quietly dangerous defensive line.
Quinn has no known previous arrest record or history of substance abuse.
Quinn did, however, miss his final season while at the University of North Carolina for receiving improper benefits and lying to NCAA investigators.
His arrest comes during a flurry of high-profile NFL player arrests, including Dez Bryant, Marshawn Lynch and Elvis Dumervil.
The Rams released a statement on the matter: "The Rams and the NFL office are aware of the situation regarding Robert Quinn. We take such matters very seriously, and we will act accordingly once the legal process plays out."