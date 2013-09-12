Robert Quinn-Chris Long duo 'Thunder Storm' for Rams

The St. Louis Rams defensive end tallied three sacks in a tight win over the Arizona Cardinals. Fellow defensive end Chris Long added another takedown, three hurries of quarterback Carson Palmer and one batted pass. If they played in New York, the pair would be plastered all over the tabloids, but Quinn and Long remain under the radar to the average fan.
A pair of nicknames should fix that, right?
Asked Wednesday on NFL Network's "NFL AM" if he and Long can be the best tandem of ends in football, Quinn said: "I believe we can be in that argument. I like to call myself 'Black Lightning' and him the 'White Thunder,' aka 'The Thunder Storm.' "
It's a bit clunky, but Quinn and Long can call themselves whatever they want if keep slamming passers into the turf.