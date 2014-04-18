Robert Meachem re-signs with New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints on Friday announced that they have re-signed the seventh-year receiver to a one-year deal.
Sean Payton and friends added Meachem to the roster last September after he was released by the Chargers. His career appeared in jeopardy after he flatlined in San Diego, barely contributing to their passing game, but New Orleans -- which originally drafted Meachem in 2007 -- still values him as a deep threat.
He was a spot contributor for the Saints last season, hauling in 16 receptions for 324 yards. His 20.3 yards per catch average tied Aldrick Robinson of the Redskins for tops in the league, but Meachem won't see more than situational targets at this stage in his career.
Set to turn 30 in September, Meachem will battle for snaps behind Marques Colston and Kenny Stills. New Orleans also has young talent in wideouts Nick Toon and Joe Morgan, while no team uses its running backs more in the passing game.
