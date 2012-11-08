Robert Mathis inactive for Indianapolis Colts on 'TNF'

The Indianapolis Colts will be without six starters against the Jacksonville Jaguars for "Thursday Night Football."
Defensive end Robert Mathis (back) was declared inactive one week after he had a big sack in a win over the Miami Dolphins. Mathis had missed the previous three weeks before returning last week.
The Colts also will play without center Samson Satele, cornerbacks Vontae Davis and Jerraud Powers, right tackle Winston Justice and tight end Coby Fleener. Wide receiver Donnie Avery and running back Donald Brown will play, but they could have limited snap counts.
Times are hard when the inactive list is almost completely filled with starters. Satele was the top free-agent signing. The Colts pulled off a midseason trade for Davis. Fleener was the No. 34 overall pick and a college teammate of Andrew Luck. Justice anchored the left side of the line. All this during a short work week with a road game.
The one good thing for the Colts: They're playing the 1-7 Jaguars. Oh, and those Jaguars are without Maurice Jones-Drew, who ran for 177 yards in the first meeting between the teams.