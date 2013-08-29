Robert Kraft's take on NFL concussion suit settlement

It was a historic day for the NFL, which agreed to a settlement that will promise $765 million to potentially thousands of retired players who developed brain disorders after their playing careers.
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft offered his opinion on the landmark settlement in a Thursday night interview with NFL Network's Alex Flanagan.
"Well, I think we've seen great leadership from (NFL Commissioner) Roger Goodell and (NFL executive) Jeff Pash on this issue," Kraft said. "This is something that concerns all of us. I think the fact that before the season started they were able to get it settled and done. And that's something that happened in the past -- I know how much we're doing to focus on safety and health issues for all of football, starting with Pop Warner, coming up.
"We're devoting a lot of research, energy, and this is still the greatest game on earth. And you learn so much about life playing football. ... I think it's really captivated the American public, and we have to be sure we're being diligent in keeping it healthy and strong. Young mothers want to let their children play football, and I think this is a step in that direction."
Flanagan asked Kraft if she should let her 5-year-old son play football, knowing the risks that come with it.
"Well I have a grandson -- I have three who play -- two 11-year-olds and one who's going into his junior year at school," Kraft said. "He plays, he worked out all summer, went to five camps. It's sort of a great lesson in Americana. You have people from all different backgrounds playing.
"He played Pop Warner, kids from all aspects of the community came together. It's about team, it's about getting knocked down, it's about hard work, it's about doing your job."