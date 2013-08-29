Robert Kraft's take on NFL concussion suit settlement

"Well, I think we've seen great leadership from (NFL Commissioner) Roger Goodell and (NFL executive) Jeff Pash on this issue," Kraft said. "This is something that concerns all of us. I think the fact that before the season started they were able to get it settled and done. And that's something that happened in the past -- I know how much we're doing to focus on safety and health issues for all of football, starting with Pop Warner, coming up.