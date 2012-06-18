Robert Kraft, Patriots owner, given Halas Award

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, a key to the settlement of last year's lockout even though his wife was dying from cancer, has won the George Halas Award, it was announced Monday.
The Halas Award is given by the Professional Football Writers of America to a player, coach or staff member who overcomes the most adversity to succeed. Kraft, the 43rd winner, is the first NFL owner and first member of the Patriots to receive the honor.
While Kraft's wife Myra was battling cancer during the spring and summer of 2011, he shuttled between her hospital room and the NFL's labor negotiations -- with her encouragement. Myra Kraft died on July 20, 2011. Five days later, a grieving Robert Kraft stood outside the NFL Players Association's headquarters in Washington as the 10-year collective bargaining agreement was announced.
Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press