Robert Kraft: Patriots hope Gronk can play full season

This year's Summer of Gronk will be significantly less fun than the previous edition.
Rob Gronkowski underwent a fourth surgery on his troublesome left forearm Monday and now faces a lengthy rehabilitation process. More surgery might be on tap to correct a lingering back issue.
Speaking Tuesday at the NFL Spring Meeting in Boston, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft acknowledged that uncertainty reigns in matters concerning his star tight end.
"I hope we have him for the full season," Kraft said Tuesday, according to The Boston Globe. "I know all the fans want that, and I as an owner surely do. We think long term he still should be great, and we'll see."
Kraft said all the news was good following the fourth surgery on Gronkowski's forearm in six months. The infection is believed to be gone, a major cleared hurdle in the recovery process.
"I'm not a medical person, and things change day to day, but we were told it was as good a report as we could've hoped for," said Kraft. "That made me feel good. I've learned in the medical area you can't always predict everything, but it came out positive, and he's so positive."
Growkowski's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, echoed Kraft's sentiments and said his client felt positive post-surgery.
"He should make a full recovery, according to the doctors I met with," Rosenhaus said to The Associated Press on Tuesday.
It's amazing to think how much has changed since Gronkowski first injured the arm during a November win over the Indianapolis Colts. He has gone from the greatest tight end in the NFL to a legitimate question mark in the Patriots' future.