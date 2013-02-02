Robert Kraft discusses Tom Brady's Patriots' future

Comcast SportsNet New England's Tom Curran asked Kraft if he was concerned that Brady will be 36 years old when the 2013 season begins and is only signed through 2014?
"I think he had a remarkable year this year and I think we look at each year as it happens," Kraft said of the quarterback who has led the Patriots to three Super Bowl wins. "I'd love him to be here as long as he's productive and feels he wants to play."
That's not exactly, "Brady will retire a Patriot."
Brady is due $15 million in 2013 and 2014. He'll be 38 when the deal expires. Could Brady go the way of Peyton Manning and wear another jersey one day?
"That's his choice but I would surely never like to see that happen. I think what he's done for this franchise... " said Kraft, his voice 'trailing off,' according to Curran. "But once again, everything is a dual decision. But I think, somehow I feel he'll know when it's not right for him and I believe he loves being a Patriot and we sure love having him be part of our organization."
Again, we're not going to try to read Kraft's mind off a few short statements. That just wasn't quite the expected response.