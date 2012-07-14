Robert Griffin III will have a 'great year,' says Sonny Jurgensen

Washington Redskins legend Sonny Jurgensen believes Robert Griffin III is going to be the next rookie quarterback to have a breakout rookie campaign.
"This is exactly what the Redskins need," the Hall of Fame quarterback told Comcast SportsNet Washington. "He's very gifted. He's such a tremendous athlete. I've never seen anyone so quick playing that position. ... I think he's going to have a great year."
Jurgensen had a chance to observe RG3 last month during rookie minicamp and came away equally impressed with his passing ability as with his speed.
"I was very impressed with the velocity he had on the ball, his arm strength, the quickness of his passes," Jurgensen said. "Also, something you don't normally get with a young man, is the touch he has on the ball. He has excellent touch on the ball on crossing patterns, laying it over to the tight end on the deep crossing patterns that you'll see Fred Davis run."
The Redskins staked much of their future on RG3, trading away four draft picks, including three first-round picks, to the St. Louis Rams to move up in April's NFL Draft and select the Heisman Trophy winner with the second-overall pick.
Jurgensen, 77, played 18 years in the NFL, 11 of which with the Washington Redskins. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1983.