Robert Griffin III triggers Washington Redskins' pistol offense

The outside zone play has been the foundation of Shanahan's running game since his days in Denver. The play instructs the offensive line to step in the direction of the play call in unison and execute a reach block on the defender in each lineman's respective area. If the defender's shaded alignment prevents a blocker from reaching him, the Redskins will double-team the defender initially to stop his penetration, before releasing one of the blockers to climb to the second level and lock onto a linebacker. The running back will take his initial steps to the outside foot of the play-side offensive tackle. He will read the flow of the defense and make a decision to bang (attack the hole vertically), bounce (take the ball around the corner) or bend (cut the ball back against the flow of the defense). The goal is to avoid negative runs and pick up at least four yards on each rushing attempt.