Robert Griffin III to Colts: I didn't mean to hurt you

There's no use crying over declined private workouts, but Robert Griffin III believes his decision to say no to the Indianapolis Colts sealed any internal debate over the No. 1 pick.
"They offered me a private workout and we refused. I didn't do any private workouts for anybody," Griffin said, according to The Washington Post. "After that, I think feelings might've been hurt or something like that. I went to D.C. on a visit and (Indianapolis) didn't offer a visit at all, and so we kind of knew what direction they were going. But Andrew's their guy. You can't be mad about that."
And in a statement that supports all the positive press Griffin gets about his makeup, he explained his view of himself will change in the next day.
"As of Thursday as of 8 and 8:10 (p.m.), me and Andrew are two of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL," Griffin said. "There's Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, Eli, I could go on for days -- sorry if I didn't mention you; don't be mad. They're great quarterbacks and we're back at the bottom of the totem pole. Maybe we won't be the worst, but by no means are we 1-2. We know that we have to compete."