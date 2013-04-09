Robert Griffin III sets NFL record for jersey sales

Some other surprises from the list: Victor Cruz was the second-most popular non-quarterback, ranking No. 8 overall. Tim Tebow was the most popular backup, ranking No. 14 despite his lost year on the New York Jets. And Adrian Peterson's incredible year didn't translate to sales: He barely cracked the top 25. Troy Polamalu and Drew Brees both had big falls out of the top 10, while Miles Austin fell from No. 11 out of the top 25.