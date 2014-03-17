Robert Griffin III says he won't wear knee brace in 2014

When Robert Griffin III returns to the field in 2014, there will be a glaring omission to his right leg: a bulky knee brace.
Griffin confirmed to CSN Washington on Monday that he won't don the precautionary brace he wore on game days throughout his 2013 sophomore slump.
"I took it off the year after (ACL surgery) at Baylor (in 2009)," Griffin said. " ... I think it's safe to say I won't be wearing the brace (in 2014)."
The quarterback added that he'd consult with team doctors.
The knee brace protected the hampered second-year quarterback from the torn ACL he suffered in January 2013. However, it seemingly limited his effectiveness and game-changing attributes of speed and agility.
Before Griffin was shut down the last three weeks of the 2013 season, he would remove the brace during warm-ups, only to put it back on before kickoff.
With a tumultuous season now behind him, RGIII looks to rebound in Year 3. He'll just do it without the brace.