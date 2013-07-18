Robert Griffin III's status for Redskins camp unclear

Robert Griffin III said this offseason that, "without a doubt," he'd be ready for Day 1 of training camp. But it's unclear if the Washington Redskins will let their quarterback hit the field right away.
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday on NFL Network's "NFL Total Access" that no decision has been made about Griffin starting training camp on the Redskins' active roster. He could start camp on the active/PUP list, just like Adrian Peterson did last year. The Minnesota Vikings kept Peterson on the PUP list for the first two weeks of camp in an effort to apply extra caution to his recovery.
Peterson also didn't play in the 2012 preseason, a plan that could make sense for Griffin. RGIII could be "ready" for camp, but the Redskins will do everything possible to make sure he's ready for the regular season. That could mean Griffin will watch plenty of early camp practices from the sideline.