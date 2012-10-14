Robert Griffin III's electric Redskins run lights up D.C.

A 19-point advantage had been whittled to five in the fourth quarter. The Minnesota Vikings had swung the momentum in a big way. In the bad old days, this all would've played out in inevitable fashion.
Facing third-and-6 from his own 24, Griffin took a shotgun snap, dropped back five yards, then tucked the ball and shot between a narrow gap between his center and left guard. Once he got to the edge, he was gone.
There are louder buildings in the NFL than FedEx Field, but few stadiums this season could match the decibel level as RG3 galloped across the goal line to complete his jaw-dropping, 76-yard touchdown run for the dagger of a 38-26 win.
Cam Newton might be the only other NFL quarterback capable of that run right now, though we doubt even that. We already knew Griffin was more than just "quarterback fast," but here was definitive proof. Vikings safety Jamarca Sanford had the only legitimate shot to stop Griffin, but a bad angle gave him the same rear view as everyone else.
Griffin finished with 138 yards on the ground, the most by a quarterback since Michael Vick rushed for 166 yards for the Atlanta Falcons in 2006. Any argument over who's the most electrifying player in the NFL ends with the video above.