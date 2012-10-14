Around the League

Presented By

Robert Griffin III's electric Redskins run lights up D.C.

Published: Oct 14, 2012 at 01:25 PM

In another time, the Washington Redskins would've figured out a way to lose Sunday's game.

A 19-point advantage had been whittled to five in the fourth quarter. The Minnesota Vikings had swung the momentum in a big way. In the bad old days, this all would've played out in inevitable fashion.

But that was before Robert Griffin III came to town.

Facing third-and-6 from his own 24, Griffin took a shotgun snap, dropped back five yards, then tucked the ball and shot between a narrow gap between his center and left guard. Once he got to the edge, he was gone.

There are louder buildings in the NFL than FedEx Field, but few stadiums this season could match the decibel level as RG3 galloped across the goal line to complete his jaw-dropping, 76-yard touchdown run for the dagger of a 38-26 win.

Cam Newton might be the only other NFL quarterback capable of that run right now, though we doubt even that. We already knew Griffin was more than just "quarterback fast," but here was definitive proof. Vikings safety Jamarca Sanford had the only legitimate shot to stop Griffin, but a bad angle gave him the same rear view as everyone else.

Griffin finished with 138 yards on the ground, the most by a quarterback since Michael Vick rushed for 166 yards for the Atlanta Falcons in 2006. Any argument over who's the most electrifying player in the NFL ends with the video above.

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter @danhanzus.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW