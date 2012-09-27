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Robert Griffin III's alleged extortionist pleads guilty

Published: Sep 27, 2012 at 11:01 AM

DALLAS -- A former Baylor basketball player has pleaded guilty to threatening to release damaging information about Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III unless he was paid $1 million.

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The U.S. attorney's office says Richard Khamir Hurd, 26, pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Waco.

Prosecutors say Hurd contacted one of Griffin's agents in June with a demand of $1 million in order not to release information damaging to the reputation of Griffin, who won the Heisman Trophy at Baylor.

The agent contacted authorities, who arranged for Hurd to be offered $120,000 in exchange for his signing of a non-disclosure agreement.

Hurd signed the agreement and collected the money, then was arrested. He faces two to three years in prison at sentencing Nov. 21.

Leaving court Thursday, Hurd responded to a request for comment with, "Sic 'em, Bears," the Waco Tribune-Herald reported.

Griffin was drafted No. 2 by the Redskins this year and signed a four-year deal for more than $21 million. He has thrown for 747 yards and four touchdowns in three games. The Redskins are 1-2.

Copyright 2012 Associated Press

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