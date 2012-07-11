Robert Griffin III reportedly wants Josh Gordon in D.C.

We're one day away from the NFL Supplemental Draft and the buzz surrounding former Baylor and Utah wideout Josh Gordon -- who didn't play a snap last season -- continues to build.
Our very own Daniel Jeremiah listed five potential fits for Gordon: The Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins, St. Louis Rams and Cleveland Browns. When it's all said and done, he expects the Browns to pull the trigger in the third round.
That falls in line with what Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer reported Tuesday, while CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora tweeted Wednesday about Gordon's former quarterback, Robert Griffin III, devising a last-minute campaign to have the receiver join him as a member of the Washington Redskins: