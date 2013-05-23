Robert Griffin III rehab: Redskins QB moving along too quickly?

I'm of the belief that you simply recover how you recover. Some guys take a long time to come back from serious injuries (Derrick Rose), and some guys not nearly as long ( Adrian Peterson ). Everyone has a different level of tolerance for pushing themselves in rehab.

In the offseason, when there's no games to rush back for, team doctors aren't going to let franchise players exceed their situation and let them do too much too soon. If this is where RG3 is, so be it. He's young and has the extra bounce-back ability we all did in our early 20s. Back then, I could stay out until 3 a.m. and then be up for work at 7 with no issues. Now? I have trouble getting up at 7 even if I go to bed at 9 p.m.