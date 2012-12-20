Robert Griffin III 'ready to go' for Washington Redskins

Robert Griffin III fully practiced Wednesday, with NFL.com's Albert Breer reporting the rookie quarterback was expected to play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Washington Redskins coach Mike Shanahan cautioned that the team would see how Griffin responded Thursday before getting too optimistic. It's safe to be optimistic now.
Griffin fully practiced again, and Shanahan confirmed there were no problems. Griffin hasn't been officially "cleared" yet, but Shanahan expects the quarterback to start.
"If there's no setback, doctors feel he'll be ready to go," Shanahan said.