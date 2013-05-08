Robert Griffin III raises $33K for American Cancer Society

ASHBURN, Va. -- Here's another measuring stick for the popularity of Robert Griffin III. It took him only a few minutes to raise $33,000 for the American Cancer Society.
The Washington Redskins quarterback appeared Wednesday at a luncheon honoring Tanya Snyder, wife of Redskins owner Dan Snyder. Tanya Snyder is a breast cancer survivor, and she received the society's Mother of the Year award.
When RG3 stepped forward with a pair of pink cleats he wore in a game last season, the bidding went wild. They sold for $15,000. And then 18 people paid $1,000 each to pose with Griffin for a photo that the quarterback will sign.
Griffin also gave an update on his injured knee, saying "each day is a better day because (it) feels better and you do more things."
