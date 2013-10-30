Robert Griffin III on his 2013 statistical slump: 'It sucks'

Robert Griffin III's trying sophomore season reached its nadir Sunday in Denver. At least, that's the hope for Washington Redskins fans.
The stars appeared to be aligned for Griffin to break out against the Broncos. Instead, Griffin was a scattershot mess, unable to move his offense with any consistency before leaving the game with a knee injury in the fourth quarter.
Griffin says the knee is fine, but the Redskins' season -- filled with so much promise in August -- is teetering on the brink of irrelevance. This was not the plan.
"Stats and rankings doesn't always tell the true story," Griffin told reporters Wednesday. "We've struggled at times."
Griffin's passer rating currently sits at 79.2, a steep drop from the 102.4 he put up during his tremendous rookie season. "It sucks," Griffin said of the statistical slump. He also was asked about dissension creeping into the locker room of a 2-5 team.
"These are grown men. I can't control what they say," Griffin said. "The only way for us to get better is to stick together."
"I make sure no one becomes a cancer on the team."
Before we write off the Redskins, remember this team was 3-6 last season before reeling off seven straight wins to steal the NFC East. Of course, this is a very different team with a very different Robert Griffin III.