Robert Griffin III OK with 'sprinkle' of read option

The Washington Redskins pulled back on the read option in 2013, one year after Robert Griffin III electrified the league -- and took a savage beating -- as a rookie.
New Redskins coach Jay Gruden strongly hinted this week that the read option will be further fazed out in Washington, saying the package will be used in "sprinkles."
On Thursday's edition of NFL Network's "NFL Total Access," Griffin was asked about Gruden's plan.
"It's coach's decision. Last year we ran it a lot," Griffin said. "If he wants to use a sprinkle, a dash, whatever he decides, that's his take, and I'm all for it.
"I know guys like myself have used that attack our whole careers, so it's part of our game. At the same time, it's not like we live and die by it."
According to ESPN Stats and Information, the Redskins used the read option on 83 of their 453 running plays (18.3 percent) last season. During Griffin's rookie year, the team ran the read option on 118 of 519 plays (22.7 percent). Griffin's carries dropped from 120 to 86 last season, though remember Griffin was
benched
"sent to the offseason" after Week 13.
