Around the League

Presented By

Robert Griffin III not happy Rob Parker lost ESPN job

Published: Aug 13, 2013 at 02:17 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

It's been seven months since ESPN let go of analyst Rob Parker in the wake of him calling Robert Griffin III a "cornball brother." Griffin hasn't said much about the matter, but he hasn't forgotten about it, either.

In a piece for GQ this week, the Washington Redskins quarterback cued up a Quistar rap song that mocked Parker for losing his job. But Griffin then pointed out that he purposely hadn't previously mentioned the song.

"I haven't blown the song up, because I don't think it's right to make fun of Rob Parker for losing his job," Griffin said. "There's some wrong in what he said, but there's some wrong in him losing his job as well. And I don't want people to think that I, you know, that I'm trying to stick it to Rob Parker, or that I'm happy he lost his job. But I was very unhappy with the things he said. I mean, why did he say that?"

The profile is well written, even if it doesn't reveal anything new about the sometimes enigmatic star. (One reason why Griffin is fun to cover: He's not a one-dimensional character.) Perhaps the most revealing section noted that Griffin doesn't have many close male friends. When asked to name his best friend on the team, it took Griffin a while to come up with cornerback Richard Crawford.

Griffin's father also spoke diplomatically about Redskins coach Mike Shanahan's offense.

"I will not tell Coach Shanahan how to do any part of his job because he's been doing this for a long time," RGII said. But ...

"You tell a kid that you want him to be there for 14 years, guess what? Historical data will tell you that the more he runs, the more subject he is to career injury. You name one quarterback out there (who) would rather run the football than throw the football and I'll show you a loser."

The Around The League Podcast is now on iTunes! Listen to the latest episode featuring Rich Eisen.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE