Robert Griffin III not happy Rob Parker lost ESPN job

It's been seven months since ESPN let go of analyst Rob Parker in the wake of him calling Robert Griffin III a "cornball brother." Griffin hasn't said much about the matter, but he hasn't forgotten about it, either.
In a piece for GQ this week, the Washington Redskins quarterback cued up a Quistar rap song that mocked Parker for losing his job. But Griffin then pointed out that he purposely hadn't previously mentioned the song.
"I haven't blown the song up, because I don't think it's right to make fun of Rob Parker for losing his job," Griffin said. "There's some wrong in what he said, but there's some wrong in him losing his job as well. And I don't want people to think that I, you know, that I'm trying to stick it to Rob Parker, or that I'm happy he lost his job. But I was very unhappy with the things he said. I mean, why did he say that?"
The profile is well written, even if it doesn't reveal anything new about the sometimes enigmatic star. (One reason why Griffin is fun to cover: He's not a one-dimensional character.) Perhaps the most revealing section noted that Griffin doesn't have many close male friends. When asked to name his best friend on the team, it took Griffin a while to come up with cornerback Richard Crawford.
"I will not tell Coach Shanahan how to do any part of his job because he's been doing this for a long time," RGII said. But ...
"You tell a kid that you want him to be there for 14 years, guess what? Historical data will tell you that the more he runs, the more subject he is to career injury. You name one quarterback out there (who) would rather run the football than throw the football and I'll show you a loser."