Robert Griffin III leads list of early-impact NFL rookies

»*Ryan Tannehill*, Miami Dolphins quarterback: A few months ago, popular thinking had Tannehill riding the pine in sponge mode until 2013. Those days are nevermore. If Tannehill builds on his showing against the Bucs, we'd be surprised if he isn't starting by October, if not sooner. "He has complete control over the offense," left tackle Lydon Murtha told The Palm Beach Post. "It feels like he's been playing (in the NFL) for four years."