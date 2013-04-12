Robert Griffin III leads a charmed life in NFL offseason

Early this Friday morning, let's take a brief look at the awesome life of superstar quarterback Robert Griffin III.
On Thursday, the second-year pro tweeted out a couple pictures displaying just how much fun rehabbing from knee surgery can be these days.
The first picture is a classic taken with Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman at the Hollywood premiere of Freeman's new movie "Oblivion."
The second is from Griffin's trip to Universal Studios, where he won a giant pink giraffe. Thank you, RG3, for the Dave Chappelle reference. We miss that man in our lives. Game: Blouses.
Oh what fun being the future of the NFL must be.