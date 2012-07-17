Robert Griffin III is everywhere in Adidas commerical

Robert Griffin III is in our collective head. From his victory in the Alamo Bowl to the NFL Scouting Combine through the draft process and life with the Washington Redskins, it seems like the kid can't make a wrong move.
Rapoport: What's the holdup?
He's got whatever "it" is. He's even entered the Tebow-Favre zone, where every post we write about him goes through the roof. (And usually without all the complaints Tim Tebow and Brett Favre inspire.)
Case in point: Adidas released a new ad starring Griffin on Tuesday, and everyone I follow on Twitter is going nuts for it. Anything arriving with hype makes me wary, but it is pretty damn cool.