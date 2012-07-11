Robert Griffin III hopes to sign Redskins contract soon

Washington Redskins rookies are scheduled to report to the team's facility for conditioning and workouts on Monday. If quarterback Robert Griffin III has anything to do with it, he'll have a signed contract by then, Mike Jones of the Washington Post reported Wednesday.
"I talked to my agent the other day, and he said they had been talking last week then took a break over the weekend, but from what I've heard I think it's gonna get done," Griffin said last night from the Gatorade National High School Athletes of the Year award dinner in Hollywood, Calif. "I think my agent and the Redskins both know it's paramount for me to be in camp on time, and I think they're going to work towards that."
Given everything that we've learned about Griffin over the past year, it comes as no surprise that he wants to be at Redskins Park with his teammates Monday. But considering that none of the first eight picks in this year's draft have signed, it might be a stretch for Griffin's agent (Ben Dogra of CAA) and the Redskins to finalize what's expected to be a four-year deal worth over $22 million with a $13.8 million signing bonus by the end of the weekend, even if the No. 2 overall pick will be in town and ready to get to work.
"I'll be in D.C. on Thursday. I will be there this Thursday, and hopefully by the 16th, I'll be signed and ready to go," Griffin said. "I have no objections -- I'm not trying to hold out or make it seem like it's not a big deal. It's just (that) I'm not concerned about it, because I'm sure they'll make it happen."
Since Griffin does not have a contract, he technically would not be a holdout. Rookie contract negotiations are a two-way street and the team is just as culpable for an unsigned contract as the player's camp. A more realistic goal for a deal may be July 25, when Redskins veterans are scheduled to report for training camp, which gets underway on the 26th.