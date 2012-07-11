Robert Griffin III hopes to sign Redskins contract soon

Given everything that we've learned about Griffin over the past year, it comes as no surprise that he wants to be at Redskins Park with his teammates Monday. But considering that none of the first eight picks in this year's draft have signed, it might be a stretch for Griffin's agent (Ben Dogra of CAA) and the Redskins to finalize what's expected to be a four-year deal worth over $22 million with a $13.8 million signing bonus by the end of the weekend, even if the No. 2 overall pick will be in town and ready to get to work.