Robert Griffin III hands out socks for Halloween

The Washington Redskins quarterback left the light on outside his Leesburg, Va., home on Wednesday night, attracting trick-or-treaters from miles around.
The first surprise, we'd imagine, was seeing an NFL quarterback answer the door. The second? RG3 bypassed candy apples and Almond Joys for -- you guessed it -- socks.
"Went to your house tonight all dressed up ... I got these awesome socks from your fiancé!," wrote one fan, per The Washington Post.
Twitter lit up with messages from those lucky enough to stop by.
Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey recently called his quarterback, Ryan Tannehill, the best rookie passer around. Time will tell, but RG3 wins Halloween.