Robert Griffin III gets kick out of 'NFL AM' skit on Redskins

Few stories have gotten more play during the offseason and into training camp than Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III's so-called tiff with coach Mike Shanahan.
RGIII, who's making his way back from offseason knee surgery, says he wants to play in the Redskins' third preseason game. Shanahan has said from the beginning that RGIII won't play in the preseason, but barring any setbacks, the quarterback will be ready to roll in the season opener.
Up until Wednesday, RGIII had been held out of team 11-on-11 drills, and he recently told the media that he doesn't exactly understand Shanahan's rehab plan.
So we have coach and player talking at one another through the media, which led our colleagues at "NFL AM" to take matters into their own hands.
Perhaps the best line from the segment came from Wyche: "We're going to dirt-nap this issue. You're not playing in the preseason, son, you hear me? Trust me on this, OK?. I know you want to play, since you've told everybody, every time you've gotten behind this microphone. ... It's not happening."